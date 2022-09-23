SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant

A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday. (BARRIE LIVINGSTONE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under arrest.

Cellphone video captured part of the incident that occurred on an American Airlines flight between San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and Los Angeles.

Alexander Tung Cuu Le is charged with interference with flight crew members.

The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on...
The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on Wednesday.(Source: Barrie Livingstone/CNN)

The video appears to show Le punching a flight attendant in the back of the head.

The flight attendant was taken to the hospital after the plane landed.

Le was handcuffed and detained by passengers for the rest of the flight, who restrained him with seat belt extenders.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A James Island man is suing Lowe's after an accident at the Folly Road store in which a portion...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who...
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
2 shot at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, police say
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication.
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under...
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
Abortion rights and the economy are among voters' concerns.
With midterms looming, campaigns ramp up