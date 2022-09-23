Cold front to usher in cooler and drier air today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has moved offshore this morning will usher in some of the nicest weather in months as fall officially begins! We’ll start out in the low 60s this morning with highs only reaching the upper 70s Friday afternoon despite full sunshine. It will also be breezy today with winds out of the north around 15-20 mph. High pressure will be overhead over the next few days. This will set the stage for a beautiful first weekend of Fall with sunshine, cool mornings and warm afternoons. The coolest morning will be Saturday morning with all inland areas in the 50s, even a few spots near 50 degrees near I-95. Temperatures will climb into the 80s over the weekend ahead of another cold front. The front will cross the area on Monday, a stray shower is possible with highs on Monday near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona is close to Bermuda, and will continue moving northward over the next few days. A HIGH RISK of rip currents exists along the coast thanks to Hurricane Fiona. Tropical Storm Gaston is in the north Atlantic and may impact the Azores, no impact to the United States. We continue to watch the disturbance in the Caribbean that shows a strong possibility that it develops into our next named storm. This will likely strengthen in the western Caribbean and could head into the Gulf of Mexico early next week as a hurricane. Depending on the track, some impacts could be felt in the Lowcountry toward the end of next week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. High 78, Low 55.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 81, Low 62.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 86, Low 69.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 65.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 86, Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 80, Low 62.

