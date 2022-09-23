Food Lion supports Lowcountry Food Bank with pantry makeovers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Food Bank recognizes the month of September as hunger action month.

As part of an annual campaign with Food Lion, two partnering agencies with the Lowcountry Food Bank received a pantry makeover to help improve their operations and capacity to donate food.

Lowcountry food bank officials say during the month of September Food Lion looks to deepen its existing partnership with Feeding America. Their goal is to bring awareness to the nationwide effort to help end hunger.

Brenda Shaw with Lowcountry Food Bank says St. Delight Community Outreach and Churches Assisting People were the two partnering agencies that received the pantry makeover.

Shaw says these makeovers will help create sustainability in operations and allow them to serve more people. A few of the additions include commercial refrigerators and additional food shelving.

“There were about 65 Food Lion team members there that did all the work, it’s a great way that they give back to the communities they serve every year during hunger action month,” Shaw says.

The Lowcountry Food Bank is celebrating hunger action day today and with the help of a sponsor, they have a matching gift challenge of up to $50,000. This challenge will run through the end of the month.

Officials say they always need volunteers to help get food out to their partnering agencies, especially with the rising cost of food due to inflation.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.