Goose Creek man arrested on charges related to child pornography

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man has been arrested after possessing files of child sexual abuse material.

Keith Sheridan Woodward, 48, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Woodward. From there, they found Woodward in possession of files that contained child sexual abuse material, a news release stated.

Woodward was arrested on Friday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Goose Creek Police Department.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office and Charleston County Sherriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

