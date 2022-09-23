SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry High School Football Schedule Week 5

Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of the season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend.

9/23

Wando (1-3) at Ashley Ridge (3-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (2-2) at Gaffney

Summerville (3-1) at Goose Creek (0-4)

Timberland (0-5) at West Ashley (5-0)

Stratford (0-3) at St. James

Cane Bay (2-1) at May River

Woodland (4-0) at Colleton County (1-3)

Philip Simmons (3-2) at Bishop England (1-4)

Porter-Gaud (3-2) at Hanahan (3-0)

Sumter at Oceanside Collegiate (3-1)

Buford at Cross (4-1)

Northwood Academy (0-5) at Academic Magnet (4-0)

North Charleston (2-3) at Burke (0-4)

Baptist Hill (3-0) at Manning

Military Magnet (1-4) at Edisto

First Baptist (2-2) at Wilson Hall

Spartanburg Christian at Colleton Prep (4-0)

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy (4-1)

Palmetto Christian (0-4) at Bethesda Academy

Conway Christian at St. John’s Christian (2-3)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who...
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
A James Island man is suing Lowe's after an accident at the Folly Road store in which a portion...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass against Georgia State during the...
South Carolina looks to gain rhythm against Charlotte
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 ‘Pack
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates a successful fake punt during the first half...
Gamecocks announce 2023 football schedule
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Defending champion Rory McIlroy commits to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina