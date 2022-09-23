Lowcountry High School Football Schedule Week 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of the season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend.
9/23
Wando (1-3) at Ashley Ridge (3-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester (2-2) at Gaffney
Summerville (3-1) at Goose Creek (0-4)
Timberland (0-5) at West Ashley (5-0)
Stratford (0-3) at St. James
Cane Bay (2-1) at May River
Woodland (4-0) at Colleton County (1-3)
Philip Simmons (3-2) at Bishop England (1-4)
Porter-Gaud (3-2) at Hanahan (3-0)
Sumter at Oceanside Collegiate (3-1)
Buford at Cross (4-1)
Northwood Academy (0-5) at Academic Magnet (4-0)
North Charleston (2-3) at Burke (0-4)
Baptist Hill (3-0) at Manning
Military Magnet (1-4) at Edisto
First Baptist (2-2) at Wilson Hall
Spartanburg Christian at Colleton Prep (4-0)
Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy (4-1)
Palmetto Christian (0-4) at Bethesda Academy
Conway Christian at St. John’s Christian (2-3)
