Lowcountry High School Football Schedule Week 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of the season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend.

9/23

Wando (1-3) at Ashley Ridge (3-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (2-2) at Gaffney

Summerville (3-1) at Goose Creek (0-4)

Timberland (0-5) at West Ashley (5-0)

Stratford (0-3) at St. James

Cane Bay (2-1) at May River

Woodland (4-0) at Colleton County (1-3)

Philip Simmons (3-2) at Bishop England (1-4)

Porter-Gaud (3-2) at Hanahan (3-0)

Sumter at Oceanside Collegiate (3-1)

Buford at Cross (4-1)

Northwood Academy (0-5) at Academic Magnet (4-0)

North Charleston (2-3) at Burke (0-4)

Baptist Hill (3-0) at Manning

Military Magnet (1-4) at Edisto

First Baptist (2-2) at Wilson Hall

Spartanburg Christian at Colleton Prep (4-0)

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy (4-1)

Palmetto Christian (0-4) at Bethesda Academy

Conway Christian at St. John’s Christian (2-3)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.