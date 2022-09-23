SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Maple Street set to be widened, extended as first project of Summerville plan

The town plans to widen the street north of Highway 78 out toward Nexton Parkway and extend it...
The town plans to widen the street north of Highway 78 out toward Nexton Parkway and extend it to Parsons Road to the south, while improving the intersections along the way.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville will be dedicating tens of millions of dollars to a variety of projects to help spruce up its Midtown area, and one of these projects could be underway in the next few months.

Maple Street is no stranger to being backed up during rush hour and when school lets out, but the street could be widened and extended starting next year.

Recently, the Town of Summerville approved $20 million in bonds for the Summerville Midtown Redevelopment Plan. The plan was passed back in February and contains around 665 acres of residential, commercial and industrial land.

The main goal, the town said, is to improve outdated and deteriorating infrastructure to invite new private investment into the area.

Widening and extending Maple Street will be the first funded project as part of the plan. Officials plan to widen the street north of Highway 78 out toward Nexton Parkway and extend it to Parsons Road to the south while improving the intersections along the way.

The town said the two schools in the area -- Alston-Bailey Elementary and Alston Middle School – will also benefit from the redevelopment plan. Officials said the money could be used for roof replacements on both schools and other upgrades.

Summerville resident Mike Zelkle said the widening and extension of Maple Street is long overdue.

“This traffic light gets really congested,” Zelkle said, “On top of that, it’s a little bit of a safety issue as well because, at night, you can’t really see people that are riding their bikes or walking along the road. It’s just very tight quarters.”

The town expects to put the Maple Street project up for bid in November and award a construction contract in January.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
A James Island man is suing Lowe's after an accident at the Folly Road store in which a portion...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who...
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication.
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
Keith Sheridan Woodward, 48, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third...
Goose Creek man arrested on charges related to child pornography
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek man arrested on charges related to child pornography
The 2nd Annual Lowcountry Veterans Benefit Gala will consist of an open bar, heavy hors...
Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans