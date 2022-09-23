Maple Street set to be widened, extended as first project of Summerville plan

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville will be dedicating tens of millions of dollars to a variety of projects to help spruce up its Midtown area, and one of these projects could be underway in the next few months.

Maple Street is no stranger to being backed up during rush hour and when school lets out, but the street could be widened and extended starting next year.

Recently, the Town of Summerville approved $20 million in bonds for the Summerville Midtown Redevelopment Plan. The plan was passed back in February and contains around 665 acres of residential, commercial and industrial land.

The main goal, the town said, is to improve outdated and deteriorating infrastructure to invite new private investment into the area.

Widening and extending Maple Street will be the first funded project as part of the plan. Officials plan to widen the street north of Highway 78 out toward Nexton Parkway and extend it to Parsons Road to the south while improving the intersections along the way.

The town said the two schools in the area -- Alston-Bailey Elementary and Alston Middle School – will also benefit from the redevelopment plan. Officials said the money could be used for roof replacements on both schools and other upgrades.

Summerville resident Mike Zelkle said the widening and extension of Maple Street is long overdue.

“This traffic light gets really congested,” Zelkle said, “On top of that, it’s a little bit of a safety issue as well because, at night, you can’t really see people that are riding their bikes or walking along the road. It’s just very tight quarters.”

The town expects to put the Maple Street project up for bid in November and award a construction contract in January.

