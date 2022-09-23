Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In two weeks, a benefit gala will be held for Lowcountry Veterans.

Lowcountry Veterans is an organization that provides transitional housing to the homeless United States military veterans in the Charleston area in a drug and alcohol-free environment. By the end of a veteran’s stay, the goal of the organization is to help each veteran find stable employment and permanent housing.

The 2nd Annual Lowcountry Veterans Benefit Gala will consist of an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, mac & cheese bar, silent auction, 360-degree video/photo booth as well as live entertainment. Formal black tie attire is encouraged.

“Everything that we earn from this Gala is going directly back into our home,” Rianna Susco, Lowcountry Veterans’ Director of Marketing and Development, says. “We do have some money that comes in through the VA but, of course, it’s not enough to continue to do what we do on a daily basis. So far we’ve had over 75 successful completions of our program, which is really awesome.”

Last year the event raised $50,000 and this year they are hoping to raise $70,000.

The gala is on Oct. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $150 per person or there is a military discount if you are active duty or a veteran.

The tentative event schedule is as follows:

6:30- Doors open for cocktail hour and welcome reception

7:30- Welcome and thank you’s

8:00- Band begins

9:00- Dessert

10:30- Event ends

The event will be held rain or shine.

