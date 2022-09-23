SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 shot at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, police say

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting at a fast food restaurant Thursday night.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting at a fast food restaurant Thursday night.

It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St. James Avenue.

Police Chief LJ Roscoe confirmed that two people were shot in the incident.

There is no official word yet on their conditions or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who...
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
A James Island man is suing Lowe's after an accident at the Folly Road store in which a portion...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident

Latest News

The county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections says Harriet Holman's residency meets...
Dorchester Co. council member meets residency criteria
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. council member meets residency criteria
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 shot at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, police say
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication.
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication