TRACKING THE TROPICS: As-yet unnamed storm expected to affect Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ninth tropical depression of the year is expected to impact weather in the Lowcountry by late next week, the latest forecasts suggest.

The depression was about 515 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph. When they reach 39 mph, the depression would become a tropical storm and take the next name on this year’s hurricane list.

As of Friday afternoon, the next available name is Hermine.

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become a tropical storm later today as it moves across the Caribbean. The system is forecast to approach Florida as a major hurricane by the middle of next week and will be near our area later next week. We will continue to monitor. pic.twitter.com/tsIcT9NzfS — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) September 23, 2022

The storm could affect the Lowcountry by late next week, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said. But how much of an impact depends on how much of a turn the storm takes after Florida.

The latest computer models have the system taking a more northeasterly turn as it approaches Cuba Monday night. It is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane before crossing the western side of the island, then strengthen to a Category 2 as it emerges on the other side by Tuesday morning.

By the time it reaches the southwestern end of the Florida peninsula on Wednesday morning, forecasters expect to have become a major storm at a Category 3.

From there, the track of the system would affect how much of an impact the Lowcountry feels. Holtzman said if the center passes to the west of the Lowcountry, that would result in the greatest tornado threat for the area.

The ClimatePrediction Center already has the Lowcountry under a heightened risk for rain and winds for late next week.

Holtzman said the forecast is still subject to change since the tropical storm has not yet formed. But he said the system bears watching over the next few days since the forecast will become more accurate as the system better develops.

