SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical system expected to develop could affect Lowcountry
It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School.
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
Authorities said seven people were taken to an area hospital after a school bus crash in North...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who...
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
A James Island man is suing Lowe's after an accident at the Folly Road store in which a portion...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident

Latest News

It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St. James Avenue.
Police on scene Taco Bell shooting in Goose Creek
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway
FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for omicron-targeted boosters