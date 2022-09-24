SC Lottery
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 3-year-old girl who went missing from her family’s campsite Friday night has been found safe.

Several agencies were looking for Ruby Heider after her family reported her missing from Poinsett State Park.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis says Ruby was found around 11 a.m. Saturday in the woodline less than a mile from the family’s campsite.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Department, SLED, DNR and Park Rangers searched for Ruby in the park and surrounding areas into the morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

