SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Armored truck driver shoots, kills alleged robber in shootout, authorities say

Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. (Source: KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - California authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle that left a person dead.

On Friday, an Oakland city official said a driver of a Brinks truck killed the alleged robber during the heist.

Authorities said two others, a guard and a bystander, were also injured in the incident that turned into a shootout.

According to officials, their investigation remains ongoing, along with finding others who were also involved in the crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
The school bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston...
Police release name of school bus driver cited in crash that injured 7

Latest News

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing...
Police: 85-year-old man robbed in New York
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck.
1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck
FILE - Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in "One Flew Over...
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actor Louise Fletcher dies