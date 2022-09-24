Beautiful, dry weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be overhead over the next few days. This will set the stage for a beautiful first weekend of Fall with sunshine, cool mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. More of the same on Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will cross the area on Monday, a stray shower is possible with highs on Monday near 90 degrees. We’ll cool a bit into the middle and end of the week, but rain chances could increase towards Thursday/Friday depending on the tack of Tropical Storm Ian

TROPICS: Post-tropical Fiona will continue moving northward over the next few days. A MODERATE RISK of rip currents exists along the coast today thanks to the swell left behind of Fiona. Tropical Storm Hermine formed off of the coast of Africa, but poses zero threat to the area. Tropical Storm Ian developed in the Caribbean Friday evening. This system will likely strengthen into a hurricane early next week as it passes by Jamaica. It is then forecast to approach the Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week and could make landfall over Florida as a major hurricane. Depending on the track, impacts could be felt in the Lowcountry toward the end of next week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sunny. High 82, Low 61.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 86, Low 69.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 89, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 77, Low 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Windy. Showers Possible. High 75, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & Windy. Rain Possible. High 76.

