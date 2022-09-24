Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens.

The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to music, grab food or drinks at vendor stations and learn more about what groups in the area are doing to help animals.

Olivia Whitehurst, President of the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center, said the main goal of Saturday’s event is to bring in as many foster dogs from different organizations together to hopefully become adopted.

“It’s a way of giving back to them,” Whitehurst said. “It’s about saying, bring your animals, let’s get them adopted. Berkeley Animal Center is also out here with their dogs for adoption today. So, we’re hoping a lot of animals are saved here today.”

Berkeley Animal Shelter Kennel Technician, Thomas Hootman, said they brought 15 dogs to the event to be adopted and as of 2 p.m. on Saturday, six dogs had been adopted.

“Sassy has been with us since June and when she went, I got a little teary-eyed,” Hootman said. “She’s been with us for a long time and to see that kind of a dog, who’s that great, and who’s been here for so long? We’re not really sure why she finally got adopted, but it just warms the heart.”

The event also brought city council members to participate in the dunk tank, where proceeds went directly to the shelter. Whitehurst said after raising money on Saturday, $1,000 will be able to go directly to purchasing supplies for the animals.

“We’ve been in a state of emergency for a long time; we just have too many dogs,” Hootman said. “To have an event like this where we can actually be on display, especially with you know, Cypress Gardens, being free to the county. There’s a lot of opportunity to find great families for great dogs.”

The Friends of Berkeley Animal Center said they are raising money to make our Berkeley Animal Shelter the best it can be.

“This event is going on long after me, we are saving more animals every year, and we’re becoming more aware,” Whitehurst said.

