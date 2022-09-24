SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs

One dog waits to be adopted from the Berkeley Animal Center at an adoption event at Cypress...
One dog waits to be adopted from the Berkeley Animal Center at an adoption event at Cypress Gardens on Saturday.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens.

The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to music, grab food or drinks at vendor stations and learn more about what groups in the area are doing to help animals.

Olivia Whitehurst, President of the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center, said the main goal of Saturday’s event is to bring in as many foster dogs from different organizations together to hopefully become adopted.

“It’s a way of giving back to them,” Whitehurst said. “It’s about saying, bring your animals, let’s get them adopted. Berkeley Animal Center is also out here with their dogs for adoption today. So, we’re hoping a lot of animals are saved here today.”

Berkeley Animal Shelter Kennel Technician, Thomas Hootman, said they brought 15 dogs to the event to be adopted and as of 2 p.m. on Saturday, six dogs had been adopted.

“Sassy has been with us since June and when she went, I got a little teary-eyed,” Hootman said. “She’s been with us for a long time and to see that kind of a dog, who’s that great, and who’s been here for so long? We’re not really sure why she finally got adopted, but it just warms the heart.”

The event also brought city council members to participate in the dunk tank, where proceeds went directly to the shelter. Whitehurst said after raising money on Saturday, $1,000 will be able to go directly to purchasing supplies for the animals.

“We’ve been in a state of emergency for a long time; we just have too many dogs,” Hootman said. “To have an event like this where we can actually be on display, especially with you know, Cypress Gardens, being free to the county. There’s a lot of opportunity to find great families for great dogs.”

The Friends of Berkeley Animal Center said they are raising money to make our Berkeley Animal Shelter the best it can be.

“This event is going on long after me, we are saving more animals every year, and we’re becoming more aware,” Whitehurst said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
The school bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston...
Police release name of school bus driver cited in crash that injured 7

Latest News

Dorchester Paws says a dog came into the shelter extremely malnourished and dehydrated, with...
Animal shelter offering reward for information in ‘malnourished’ dog case
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication.
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication
The town plans to widen the street north of Highway 78 out toward Nexton Parkway and extend it...
Maple Street set to be widened, extended as first project of Summerville plan