Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night.

A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

After hitting the pickup, the Dodge spun into a ditch. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died on scene, Tidwell said.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

