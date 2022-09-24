SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Furman holds off Charleston Southern behind Wilson’s 3 TDs

Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Backup Jace Wilson had two second-half touchdowns, one passing and one running, and Furman held off Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.

Wilson connected with tight end Ryan Miller on a play-action pass for a 44-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Furman within 19-17. On the Paladins’ first possession of the fourth quarter, Wilson capped a 12-play, 49-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.

Dominic Morris sealed it for Furman with an interception in the end zone with 2:44 left.

Wilson was 7-of-15 passing for 109 yards with an interception and he carried it six times for 48 yards and two scores for Furman (3-1), which was coming off a victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State. Starter Tyler Huff was 6-of-12 passing in the first half for 53 yards and an interception.

Isaiah Bess and Ross Malmgren combined to complete 18 of 36 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions for Charleston Southern (0-4).

The teams combined for just 13 first downs in the first half, 270 total yards and five turnovers. Furman led 10-9 after Wilson’s 5-yard scoring run, capping a 93-yard drive, with 27 seconds left before halftime.

Each team finished with four turnovers — two intercepts and two fumbles apiece.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
The school bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston...
Police release name of school bus driver cited in crash that injured 7

Latest News

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass as Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis...
No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT
The Battery fell to Rio Grande Valley 3-0 on Friday night at Patriots Point
Tale of Two Halves as Battery Fall 0-3 to Rio Grande Valley
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule Week 5
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is lifted in the air by offensive lineman Will...
McCall leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia State 41-24