Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning.

A vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two of the occupants were flown to Prisma Health, while the other three were transported to various hospitals.

Tidwell says that one of the occupants flown to Prisma Health died from their injuries.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.