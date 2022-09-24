Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition.

The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.

As of 2018, South Carolina ranks sixth for having the highest unemployment rate for people with disabilities in the United States. Approximately 1,216,011 adults in South Carolina have a disability, a reason Arc’s mission is so important.

Competitors were provided with the pork and chicken and prohibited from additionally seasoning the meat itself. That ensured all competitors start with the same product and the determining factor in the tasting competition was only their sauce.

The winners are as follows:

Overall Grand Prize: Nate’s BBQ Sauce https://natesbbqsauces.com/

People’s Choice: J. Bones

Vinegar: Swamp Tonic

Specialty: Lil Piggy

Spicy: Lillies of Charleston

Mustard: Nate’s BBQ Sauce

Red: The Sauce

