Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting

While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around 5:35 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon.

While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around 5:35 p.m.

Police say they ran towards the gunfire and found someone with a firearm in his hand. He was detained.

Investigators then found a male in the driveway with “injuries consistent to a gunshot wound,” police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. The male was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that the person with the firearm was the son of the dead male. At this point in the investigation, police say that the son shot the dad in self-defense.

The son is not currently facing any charges.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the father.

The investigation is ongoing.

