Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement.

Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove away and continued driving at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing at the Columbia Convention Center.

Officials say officers did not engage in a foot chase as they were attending to the second person in the car.

While running from the scene, the suspect fell from the upper-level balcony to the lower level and died. Officials say the suspect was wanted on a non-extradition warrant in Georgia.

Cayce police and Columbia Police Department officers helped the passenger seek medical assistance.

