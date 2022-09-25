SC Lottery
1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. crash

It happened on US Highway 601 about five miles north of Orangeburg just after 5 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday afternoon crash that left one person dead and another injured.

It happened on US Highway 601 about five miles north of Orangeburg just after 5 p.m.

A 2017 Ford Fiesta traveling north crossed the center of the road, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The vehicle then went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle died, and the passenger was taken to the hospital, Bolt said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

