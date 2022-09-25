SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment on North...
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment on North Romney Street just after 10 p.m.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment on North Romney Street just after 10 p.m.

They found a gunshot wound victim at the complex with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Wolfsen says there is currently no information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
The school bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston...
Police release name of school bus driver cited in crash that injured 7

Latest News

Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a...
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
One dog waits to be adopted from the Berkeley Animal Center at an adoption event at Cypress...
Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs
The 2nd Annual Lowcountry Veterans Benefit Gala will consist of an open bar, heavy hors...
Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans
Nate’s BBQ sauce won the overall grand prize.
Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named