1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment on North Romney Street just after 10 p.m.

They found a gunshot wound victim at the complex with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Wolfsen says there is currently no information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.