1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police.
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment on North Romney Street just after 10 p.m.
They found a gunshot wound victim at the complex with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police spokesperson Elizabeth Wolfsen says there is currently no information on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
