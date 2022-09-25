SC Lottery
80 dogs seized in joint animal cruelty investigation in York County

During the search, approximately 50 pitbulls and 30 beagles were found.
(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 80 dogs on Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs.

The operation was coordinated by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

York County deputies assisted with executing a search warrant at adjoining properties off Wildcat Creek Road in Rock Hill.

During the search, approximately 50 pit bulls and 30 beagles were found. The dogs were taken by animal control and a contract company that specializes in rescuing fighting dogs. During the search, three people were arrested on other charges in reference to stolen property and various narcotics charges.

“Animal cruelty on any level is disturbing,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We’re grateful to work with all levels of law enforcement to combat the evilness of animal fighting. I urge the courts to help render justice from this point moving forward.”

This is an ongoing investigation. More information about the operation will come from the USDA and SLED.

