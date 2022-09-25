Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the passing of a police officer who died during a fitness assessment.

Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley, of Columbia, suffered a medical emergency during a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According to officials, Owens Riley became ill during the physical fitness portion of the assessment and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Once at the hospital, Owens Riley suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Officials said Owens Riley served with CPD for the past 7 1/2 years and was most recently assigned as a patrol officer in the Metro Region. He served in the United States Marine Corps.

Flags are at half-staff @ColumbiaPDSC Headquarters tonight in loving memory of Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley who passed away earlier today. His patrol car is draped in black along with mourning flower bouquets. pic.twitter.com/dq45efXqek — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 25, 2022

