Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night.

Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

McCutcheon was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when they crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

After hitting the pickup, McCutcheon spun into a ditch. McCutcheon was the sole occupant of the vehicle, Tidwell said.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

