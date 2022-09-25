House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday house fire in the West Ashley area.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to a home on Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m.

Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of the one-story home.

Smoke coming from the home on Taborwood Circle (Charleston Fire Department)

Firefighters then entered the home and got control of the fire, which displaced four adults and two dogs. Firefighters say there were two pet birds that did not survive the fire.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

“The resident was cooking chicken in a countertop style oven and left the kitchen area,” the fire department stated in a Facebook post. “Approximately 30 minutes later, the occupants smelled smoke and discovered fire in the area of the oven.”

That discovery prompted the family to call 911 and evacuate the home.

While investigators say the fire did start within the oven, they are working to determine the specific cause of the fire.

The Red Cross provided assistance to the family, the department said.

Saint Andrews and North Charleston Fire Departments also responded, along with the Charleston Police Department.

