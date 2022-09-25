One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport.

Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

According to previous WBTV reports, Saturday’s death marks at least the eighth involving Skydive Carolina in the past 11 years.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

