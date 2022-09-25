SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

The fatal incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport.
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport.

Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

According to previous WBTV reports, Saturday’s death marks at least the eighth involving Skydive Carolina in the past 11 years.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: ‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell

Latest News

Nate’s BBQ sauce won the overall grand prize.
Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Now Hiring with Ann McGill
VIDEO: Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named
VIDEO: Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New policy requires ID, chaperones for kids under 18 to get into Scarowinds