Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley

Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a...
Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex.

Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.

When officers got there, they found a victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says the shooting suspect was a person the victim knew.

“Officers received information of the suspect possibly being in the area [of Palmilla Parkside Apartments], so they’re attempting to locate and detain him,” Wolfsen said.

Police say there is no threat to the public but it is best to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

