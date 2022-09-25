Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say skeletal remains have been found as the Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort, also known as CUE, is in day two of conducting another search for a man that was last seen almost two months ago.

Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen July 29 walking in a wooded area near Ridge Street in Georgetown, according to police.

Investigators are processing the scene and the Georgetown County Coroner has been notified.

The coroner will identify the skeletal remains found.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown.

Anyone who sees Blake or has information on where he may be is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

