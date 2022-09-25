SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina, RB Lloyd overpower Charlotte 56-20

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) fends off Charlotte defensive back Solomon...
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) fends off Charlotte defensive back Solomon Rogers (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Marshawn Lloyd ran for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns as South Carolina scored on its first eight possessions to put away Charlotte 56-20 on Saturday night.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Gamecocks (2-2) — and was a welcome performance for an offense stuck near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference this season.

Lloyd had scoring runs of 25, 14 and 7 yards, the first two that left fans’ jaws dropped and Charlotte defenders in disbelief.

On the first, Lloyd cleanly hurdled safety Wayne Jones in the open field on the way to the end zone. On his second, Lloyd was stood up for what looked like a short gain before breaking free to put South Carolina ahead 28-14.

Lloyd had some help on the last, converting after Gamecocks linebacker Brad Johnson intercepted Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds deep in 49ers territory. Lloyd calmly found the end zone a final time and finished with South Carolina’s most rushing yards since Kevin Harris gained 182 against North Carolina in its 38-21 Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory last New Year’s Eve.

Charlotte (1-4) of Conference USA entered with the country’s 30th best passing attack at 289 yards a game and the one of the worst rushing defenses (129 out of 131) in the NCAA at 243 yards allowed per game. Both were evident at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks picked up 161 yards on the ground to score on all four of their first-half possessions. But the 49ers were largely on target behind sixth-year quarterback Chris Reynolds, converting their first seven third downs and throwing for 132 yards to keep things close at the half, 20-14.

South Carolina finished with a season-best 545 yards of offense.

The Gamecocks’ run of points each series ended when backup quarterback Luke Doty was intercepted by Jones — yes, the one who was hurdled by Lloyd — with 8:22 left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Charlotte: The 49ers lost both Power Five games they’ve played this season, falling at Maryland, 56-21, before the South Carolina blowout. Charlotte has a face-paced attack behind Reynolds that had the Gamecocks defense on its heels in the first half. The school does leave with $1.4 million in guarantees for playing at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina: There are still plenty of things to fix for the Gamecocks. This is certainly a start to gaining confidence and momentum once they return to SEC play in two weeks. The offense was efficient and powerful and the defense, after a sluggish first half, got three second-half interceptions that South Carolina turned into points.

UP NEXT

Charlotte returns home to face UTEP on Saturday night.

South Carolina takes on FCS opponent South Carolina State on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
It happened at a Taco Bell on Highway 52 near St James Avenue.
Teen killed after double shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell

Latest News

VIDEO: SC State falls at NC A&T
VIDEO: SC State falls at NC A&T
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Furman 24-19
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Furman 24-19
South Carolina State Football
Tuten scores 3 TDs to help NC A&T beat SC State 41-27
FILE PHOTO Shane Beamer talked about his influences throughout his coaching career that...
South Carolina rolls over Charlotte in second half to 56-20 win