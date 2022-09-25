SC Lottery
Warmer temperatures return ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be overhead as we close out the weekend! More sunshine is expected today, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will cross the area on Monday, a stray shower is possible with highs on Monday near 90 degrees. We stay in the 80s on Tuesday, temperatures fall into the 70s for the remainder of the week with more clouds due to Tropical Storm Ian approaching the Southeast. Rain chances could increase towards Thursday/Friday depending on the tack of Tropical Storm Ian.

TROPICS: Post-tropical Storm Hermine remains weak and off of the coast of Africa but poses zero threat to the area. Tropical Storm Ian will likely strengthen into a hurricane early next week as it passes by Jamaica. It is then forecast to approach the Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week and could possibly make landfall near Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. Depending on the track, impacts could be felt in the Lowcountry toward the end of next week. As of now, rain and gusty wind are possible Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sunny. High 86, Low 69.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 89, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & Windy. Rain Possible Later in the Day. High 73, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & Windy. Rain Possible. High 76.

