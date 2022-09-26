2 arrested after narcotics investigation

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an investigation into illegal drugs.

Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez were both charged with trafficking heroin morphine.

On Sept. 16, deputies say a search warrant at a home on Gausetown Road in Kingstree led to them finding a “large quantity of heroin.”

Deputies said approximately 10 kilograms of heroin with a street value of approximately $400,000 was seized in the arrest.

