2 arrested after narcotics investigation

Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez (left) and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez...
Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez (left) and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez (right) were both charged with trafficking heroin morphine.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an investigation into illegal drugs.

Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez were both charged with trafficking heroin morphine.

On Sept. 16, deputies say a search warrant at a home on Gausetown Road in Kingstree led to them finding a “large quantity of heroin.”

Deputies said approximately 10 kilograms of heroin with a street value of approximately $400,000 was seized in the arrest.

