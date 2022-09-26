SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston applies for grant to expand homeless outreach team

The city of Charleston wants to expand its team as it works to help those experiencing...
The city of Charleston wants to expand its team as it works to help those experiencing homelessness connect with resources.(Live 5/File)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Department of Housing and Development is applying for nearly a half-million dollars in federal grant money to help boost its efforts to end homelessness in the Holy City.

The city is partnering with the Continuum of Care, a network of providers that works with people to find long-term solutions to homelessness. The Lowcountry chapter serves seven counties: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties.

It works with cities and non-profits to secure funding and create programs.

The city hopes to use the grant money to add more people to their outreach team. The team members make contact with people in Charleston experiencing homelessness and work to build relationships and offer resources to them.

The city’s team currently has two staff positions, but the goal is to acquire the funding to pay the salaries for two more team members for three years. The grant application will seek $450,000 with a city match of $112,500.

Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Charleston Department of Housing and Community Development, says it’s still early stages of the application, but she is hopeful.

“Collectively we’ve reached easily over 100 members, 100 of our unsheltered neighbors in the last two to three months,” she says. “We want to expand that such that we mitigate persons having to be unsheltered, making sure they are aware of the services that are available to them. Sometimes they are aware, sometimes they are not, so this is really just a way to expand our reach and hopefully expand our effectiveness.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian was was upgraded to hurricane status early Monday morning with maximum sustained...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search...
Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man
Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a...
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after...
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

Latest News

The Charleston County School Board is getting an update Monday on the district's latest test...
Charleston County students making gains, test scores show
The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located at 5624 Rivers Ave. near the Singing Pines...
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Neighbors worry about new N. Charleston nightclub's impact on community
Police say one lane of Old Trolley Road near Beverly Drive remained closed Monday afternoon...
Summerville Police investigate fatal Monday afternoon crash