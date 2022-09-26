Charleston Co. School Board approves new school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District approved the location of the Lowcountry’s next elementary school Monday night.

The $41 million project involves building the new school off River Road within the Swygert Landing neighborhood.

It will serve District 9, the Johns Island area, shifting the way public education is handled on the island by altering the two other elementary schools and creating a single attendance zone.

Angel Oak Elementary school will become an early-learning center for students in the Head Start program and up to first grade. The new school would handle students in grades two through five and close Mt. Zion Elementary.

Charleston County School District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said the changes give everyone an opportunity to attend a state-of-the-art facility.

“This would replace Mt. Zion and that school is long overdue to get students the same opportunities relating to facilities,” he said.

The new school is expected to be completed in 2024.

