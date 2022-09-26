SC Lottery
Charleston County school test scores making gains, report shows

Students are rebounding after years of pandemic learning loss, according to the latest test results
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest batch of test results, which the Charleston County School Board expected to see Monday afternoon, showed students are rebounding after years of pandemic learning loss.

The Charleston County School District’s test results indicate a spike in scores over last year, but in some cases, from pre-pandemic years as well.

End-of-Course exams for middle and high school students tested them on core classes including English 2, Biology, Algera and U.S. History. In all of those categories, Charleston County students outperformed state averages.

But it is the algebra scores the district is most proud of, where the number of students earning a C or better jumped 10 points to 57 percent, a 7-point boost since 2018.

Superintendent Don Kennedy released a statement which read in part:

These results are more proof of the excellent work happening in our classrooms. We aren’t where we want to be as a system, but we recognize our teachers are committed to both excellence and setting high expectations, and our students are responding.

While biology and history scores also showed gains last year, they remain down from 2018. The district is also underperforming against the state average in career readiness.

The school board meeting was getting underway at 4 p.m. Monday after which additional details were expected to be released.

