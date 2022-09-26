Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie.

Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.