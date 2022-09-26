Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday.

Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a fire just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham, members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s arson team were called in to assist in the investigation.

Hartwell said Kochever’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

