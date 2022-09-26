SC Lottery
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting.

Deputies say they found several victims of the shooting inside a vehicle. One of the victims died on the scene, deputies say.

Investigators say the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when another vehicle traveling in the same direction passed the victims and began shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

