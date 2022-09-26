SC Lottery
Deputies: Teen injured in Sunday night shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a...
By Steven Ardary
Sep. 26, 2022
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a teen.

Deputies responded to The Retreat at Grand Oaks in Bluffton around 8:40 p.m. for a shooting.

Deputies say a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of a home.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two males running from the area shortly after hearing gunshots.

Investigators are asking residents in the neighborhood to review their security cameras for any suspicious activity between 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

