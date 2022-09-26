FIRST ALERT: Gas leak closes portion of N. Main Street in Summerville
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A gas leak in Summerville has a portion of North Main Street closed Monday afternoon.
Summerville Police say North Main Street is closed between Highway 78 and 6th Street because of a gas leak.
Officers are asking anyone in that area to find a different route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
