FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian likely to bring wet stretch to the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CSunny skies will warm temperatures into the upper 80s this afternoon. Today will be the sunniest and warmest day of the week. A cold front comes through tonight and that will begin cooling us down tomorrow. By Wednesday, as clouds begin to move in ahead of Ian, temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid 70s for highs and may not reach 70° on Thursday. On top of that, moisture will beginning moving into our area due to Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast either Thursday or early Friday. Ian will weaken rapidly as it moves inland and northward. Depending on the track, rain may begin moving into the Lowcountry as early as Thursday afternoon. The best chance for heavy rain appears to be late Thursday night through early Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain and breezy conditions are expected on Friday. There may be a window Friday for a few tornadoes to develop as this storm moves into our area. Coastal flooding is also possible as the winds turn onshore Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals of 3-6″ are expected at this time which could lead to localized flooding. With the tides running very high Thursday night through Saturday, any heavy rainfall could quick exacerbate the flooding potential downtown. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible near the beaches with breezy conditions inland. At this time, widespread power outages/damage are not expected. Conditions should improve quickly over the weekend but how quickly will be dependent on the track and the forward speed of the storm. We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on!

TODAY: SUNNY SKY. HIGH 89.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. NOT AS WARM. HIGH 82.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. HIGH 73.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LATE. HIGH 70.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. BREEZY. SOME RAIN HEAVY AT TIMES. HIGH 73.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED RAIN. HIGH 79.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED RAIN. HIGH 81.

