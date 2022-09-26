Incoming weather concerns altering high school football schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A number of high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather related to Hurricane Ian.

Some games have been moved up to Wednesday or Thursday, others postponed to next Monday.

Latest changes:

Wednesday September 28:

St. John’s at Cross - 6 p.m.

Lake Marion at Oceanside (Johnson-Hagood Stadium) - 6:30 p.m.

Cane Bay at Wando - 7 p.m.

Stall at West Ashley - 7 p.m.

James Island at Colleton County- 7 p.m.

Timberland at Bishop England - 7 p.m.

Philip Simmons at Beaufort - 7 p.m.

Beckham at May River - 7:30 p.m.

Stratford at Summerville - 7:30 p.m.

Military Magnet at Burke - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday September 29:

Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist - 7:30 p.m.

Monday October 3:

Goose Creek at Berkeley -

