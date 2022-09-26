SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the 2019 death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man accused of mutilating and killing a 25-year-old college student he met through a dating app has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing. He was accused of murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019.

Latunski met Bacon, who was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, through a dating app, WNEM reports. The 25-year-old was found murdered inside Latunski’s home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

Kevin Bacon, 25, was found murdered inside the suspect's home after going missing on Christmas...
Kevin Bacon, 25, was found murdered inside the suspect's home after going missing on Christmas Eve in 2019.(Courtesy photo)

After Bacon’s body was found, Latunski allegedly admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night. Latunski was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Mary Chartier, Latunski’s attorney, issued the following statement to WNEM:

“Mr. Latunski made the difficult decision to plead guilty in the tragic death of Mr. Bacon.

The law requires that attorneys must follow the objectives of clients found to be legally competent as it relates to decisions, such as pleading guilty, even if the attorneys believe that it is not in the best interests of the client.

We will continue to vigorously advocate for Mr. Latunski at the degree hearing and sentencing.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a...
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search...
Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man
Family members who have lost loved ones gathered on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder...
Family members of homicide victims gathered to remember loved ones
The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m.
House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead
Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night.
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Italian voters shift sharply, reward Meloni’s far-right party