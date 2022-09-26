SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster

Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they’ve finished their submission to the Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The request is for an updated booster shot for 5-to-11-year-olds.

Officials said the shot focuses on strains that were part of the original vaccine, as well as new variants.

The 10 milligram dose of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine is already authorized for people 12 and older.

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a...
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search...
Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man
The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after...
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

Latest News

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky school shooter could walk free, or stay behind bars
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say