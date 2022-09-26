SC Lottery
Police investigate deadly Summerville shooting

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop.

Officers say they responded to Creative Cuts on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot.

Officers say the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

