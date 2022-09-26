Police search for Charleston woman missing since Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman reported missing by her family.

Carma Wilson, 51, was reported missing Monday. Family members told police they last saw her on Saturday but have not heard from her since then.

Wilson is believed to be without a vehicle, and has been unable to be contacted by phone. Her last known whereabouts were in downtown Charleston in the area of Rutledge Avenue and Carolina Street.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the on-duty Charleston Police central detective.

