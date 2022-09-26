Police search for missing N. Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old boy missing since Sunday.

Savion M. Holmes was last seen at his Mazyck Road home, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. He was last seen wearing a black polo jacket, black and white Nike shoes, black or gray gym shorts and a dark green Champion hoodie.

He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has black hair and black eyes and a light complexion, police say.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call North Charleston Police Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or North Charleston Police at 843-740-1015.

