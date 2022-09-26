S.C. gas prices fall more than 4 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.16, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.79 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.75, a difference of $1.96.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 24.6 cents lower than a month ago and 27.6 cents higher than one year ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.79 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price per gallon rose 3.2 cents last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon as of Monday morning ending 14 straight weeks of decline. The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.3 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for diesel fell 5.1 cents over the last week bringing the national average down to $4.88 per gallon.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states - and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption. As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.