SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State trooper gets shot in face, drives himself to hospital, officials say

A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday in Walla Walla.
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) — A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday, according to officials.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a trooper, later identified by WSP as trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., had his patrol car rammed in Walla Walla and was shot in the face just after 5 p.m.

KPTV reports Atkinson then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. WSP reported early Friday morning that Atkinson was stable.

Walla Walla police officers responded to the shooting scene a few minutes after the shooting and gathered evidence. WSP said a few minutes later, Milton-Freewater police in Oregon attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description from the shooting, and a short pursuit followed.

Police arrested the suspect, identified by WSP as 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O’Neel, and booked him into the Walla Walla County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest models for an unnamed tropical depression expected to develop into a major hurricane...
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ian expected to affect Lowcountry
While at an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood Drive, officers heard multiple gunshots around...
Police: Son shot, killed dad in separate S. Kenwood Drive shooting
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a...
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Meloni’s far-right alliance leads in Italian elections
Family members who have lost loved ones gathered on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder...
Family members of homicide victims gathered to remember loved ones
It happened on US Highway 601 about five miles north of Orangeburg just after 5 p.m.
1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. crash
The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m.
House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead