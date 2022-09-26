SC Lottery
Summerville Police investigate fatal Monday afternoon crash

Summerville Police say the crash happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes of Old Trolley Road have reopened in Summerville hours after a deadly single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Old Trolley Road near Berkeley Drive, Lt. Chris Hirsch said. The last lane that remained closed into the afternoon opened at approximately 4:30 p.m., nearly eight hours after the crash.

The police department’s traffic division was working to collect evidence at the scene as they investigated the cause of the crash. Witnesses reported seeing investigators searching the woodline.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

